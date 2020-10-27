WA attorney general backs inquiry into family shootings

Western Australian Attorney-General John Quigley has backed a parliamentary inquiry into Australia’s worst mass shooting since Port Arthur.

On May 11, 2018, a brief Triple Zero phone call led police to a scene of horror at an Osmington property near Margaret River, about 260km south of Perth, in Western Australia.

Katrina Miles, 35, and her four children — Taye, 13, Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kayden, eight — were found dead in their beds in a converted shed they used as a residence.

Several children were murdered in a mass killing that was Australia’s worst shooting since Port Arthur. ()

Ms Miles’ mother, Cynda Miles, 58, was found dead in the main house. Her father, Peter Miles, was found dead in a chair on the verandah.

Three rifles were recovered from the property and police soon ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, with Peter Miles held responsible.

The father of the children, Aaron Cockman, had pushed for an inquest that earlier this year was rejected by the state coroner, who said there were no further lines of investigation.

The murders took place on a property near Margaret River in Western Australia. ()

“I’ll always remember my kids like they were,” Mr Cockman told .

Mr Quigley said he did not have the power to overturn the coroner’s decision, but that he was now pushing for a public parliamentary inquiry.

It wouldn’t sit until after the March election, but already has support.