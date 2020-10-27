Vile sex beast aged 62 admits horrific rape of three-year-old girl in woods

A 62-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a three-year-old girl at a country park, according to police.

Graham Medway, from Freshwater, admitted the attack on the girl at Fort Victoria Country Park in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, on August 31.

He was remanded in custody at Newport Crown Court to be sentenced on January 8.

It is understood the victim was enjoying a day out with her family when Medway managed to lure her away and took her into dense woodland.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “On the afternoon of Monday 31 August this year, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually assaulted in an area of woodland by a man she did not know.

“Following a thorough investigation involving police officers from across the Isle of Wight and the mainland, 62-year-old Graham Medway from Freshwater was charged with rape of a child under the age of 13.

“Appearing at Newport Crown Court today, he admitted the offence and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Friday 8 January 2021 for sentencing.”