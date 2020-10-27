Vidyut Jammwal’s Bottle Push-up Challenge Motivates Netizens

Vidyut Jammwal always impress his fans with his amazing fitness challenges. Recently, he did a bottle push up challenge, which got his fans excited. So much that they aped him.



The bottle push-up was popularised in India by Vidyut. It’s quite a dangerous act as a minor lapse of judgment or balance can lead to injury. Vidyut however had requested his fans to not try this push-up unless they’re properly trained for it. Some of them however went ahead and tried the push up. They then uploaded their videos doing the act and tagged the actor. Needless to say, Vidyut was mighty impressed with their efforts. The actor shared a video today where his fans are aping his bottle-push-up challenge





A source close to the actor says, “The bottle push-up requires extreme focus, alertness, agility, strength and balance. The fact that so many people could do the bottle push-up means that they trained for it earlier and that is impressive. Vidyut wanted to applaud and salute Jammwalions (his fans call themselves) coming from all age groups for persevering and nailing the toughest push-up there is.” We’re mighty impressed.