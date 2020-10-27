Video Leaks Of Cardi B Yelling At Cops As They Arrest Offest!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

New footage of Offset being arrested has surfaced online, showing his wife, Cardi B, screaming at the cops for pulling guns on him.

“Why is there a gun?” Cardi yells. “Why are you pointing a gun at him?” 

Offset can be heard saying, “I’m not going nowhere.”

When Offset is handcuffed, Cardi yells, “No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed.”

Offset refuses to take his hands off the wheel for fear of getting shot.

