Video Leaks Of Cardi B Yelling At Cops As They Arrest Offest!!

New footage of Offset being arrested has surfaced online, showing his wife, Cardi B, screaming at the cops for pulling guns on him.

“Why is there a gun?” Cardi yells. “Why are you pointing a gun at him?”

Offset can be heard saying, “I’m not going nowhere.”

When Offset is handcuffed, Cardi yells, “No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed.”

Offset refuses to take his hands off the wheel for fear of getting shot.

“I’m not doing no orders,” Offset said. “You got guns out pointed at me, bro.” He later adds, “I’m not doing that, because you got guns out. I’m not fittin’ to move my hand from my steering wheel.”

Offset was detained but let go. Cardi B’s cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was taken into custody and is being held on $35,000. Police say he waved his gun at pedestrians.