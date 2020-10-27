Vicki Gunvalson Dubs Steve Lodge Split Rumors a ‘Complete Joke’

Instagram

The rumors start to emerge online after a fan points out that the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum and her fiance unfollow each other on social media and haven’t posted a photo of them together for a month.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson has broken her silence on reports that she and fiance Steve Lodge are separating. The reality TV star addressed the matter in a new interview with Us Weekly.

The rumors started to emerge online after a fan recently pointed out that the pair unfollowed each other on social media. Further fueling the speculations, the pair haven’t posted a picture of them together since last month.

“I have no fricking idea where this came from,” she said to the outlet of the split rumors on Monday, October 26. The OG Real Housewife believed that “someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

Shutting down the report, Vicki also insisted that she and her fiance “are fine” and are still happily engaged.

“[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other — what’s the point?” the 58-year-old TV star continued. “This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

Vicki and Steve initially planned to get married in April, but they postponed the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Coto Insurance CEO assured that the wedding will still happen, saying, “We’re still going to get married .. [but I’m not] rushing to get down the aisle right now.”

“I’m a marriage girl. I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married,” the “Life After Work” author said. “But we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship.”