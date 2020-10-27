VC calls Ethereum killers ‘toothless’ based on token allocation to insiders By Cointelegraph

VC calls Ethereum killers ‘toothless’ based on token allocation to insiders
Mythos Capital founder Ryan Sean Adams called killers “toothless” based on initial token allocation schemes that often prioritize insiders:
Adams was referring to a recent Messari report, which summarized the token distribution for some of the most popular Ethereum (ETH) alternatives launched in the last couple of years. There are four main distribution categories: public presale, community allocations, insiders, and each project’s respective foundations.
