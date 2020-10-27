Uma Thurman Allegedly Looks to Buy Hamptons Home Together With Peter Sabbeth

Instagram

The ‘Kill Bill’ star is reported to have found love again with the New York architect after they were brought together by his dog during a beach stroll in Sag Harbor over the summer.

–

Actress Uma Thurman has reportedly found love with a New York architect after they were brought together by his dog.

The “Kill Bill” star has been isolating at her home in the Hamptons, where a beach stroll in Sag Harbor over the summer resulted in a chance encounter with Peter Sabbeth, according to the New York Post’s Page Six gossip column.

A source says, “Peter had no idea who Uma was at the time. She was walking on the beach, known locally as Long Beach, near him, so he asked her to watch his dog while he took a swim.”

Uma, who is also a dog owner, agreed, and the pair have since fallen hard for one another.

“Now, a few months later, they are madly in love and looking to buy a home together in the Hamptons,” the insider adds of the new couple, both 50.

Peter is a 50-year-old principal at the well-regarded Oza Sabbeth architects. Uma, who was last linked to hotelier Andre Balazs, has yet to comment on her new relationship.

She was previously married to Ethan Hawke, the father of her two older kids Maya and Levon, while she also shares eight-year-old daughter Rosalind, also known as Luna, with former fiance Arpad Busson.

The “Pulp Fiction” star has in the past opened up about the struggles of being single after playing a single woman in romantic comedy “Prime”. She said in 2005, “I know what it’s like to wake up a decade later and be single again and alone again, and thinking you had a plan and the plan got derailed.”