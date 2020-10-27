U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.80% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.80%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 0.80%, while the index declined 0.30%, and the index gained 0.64%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.41% or 8.26 points to trade at 250.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 1.46% or 3.07 points to end at 213.15 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.30% or 1.49 points to 116.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.49% or 5.62 points to trade at 155.21 at the close. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 3.28% or 1.22 points to end at 35.99 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.27% or 5.34 points to 157.86.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:) which rose 21.93% to 35.36, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 8.53% to settle at 124.32 and F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.44% to close at 136.17.

The worst performers were Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which was down 13.62% to 19.73 in late trade, Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:) which lost 7.12% to settle at 56.48 and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which was down 6.94% to 131.87 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 120.34% to 30.23, Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 34.75% to settle at 1.2800 and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.31% to close at 0.091.

The worst performers were Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 70.99% to 1.55 in late trade, Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 20.00% to settle at 1.480 and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.72% to 6.28 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1975 to 908 and 81 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1656 fell and 1073 advanced, while 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.53% or 9.77 to 124.32. Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 120.34% or 16.51 to 30.23. Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 70.99% or 3.81 to 1.55.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 2.74% to 33.35 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.23% or 4.35 to $1910.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.93% or 0.36 to hit $38.92 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.07 to trade at $41.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.1785, while USD/JPY rose 0.04% to 104.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 93.030.