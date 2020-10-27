Twitter employees say Jack Dorsey takes hands-off management to extremes, delegating most major decisions or delaying them, partly so he can pursue his passions (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Wall Street Journal:

Twitter employees say Jack Dorsey takes hands-off management to extremes, delegating most major decisions or delaying them, partly so he can pursue his passions  —  The CEO’s management style, delegating most major decisions while pursuing his personal passions, faces one of its biggest tests

