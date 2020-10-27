Twitter Drags Peter Gunz Over ‘Cheaters’ Promo

Months back, reported that Peter Gunz had been tapped as the new host for the popular reality television show, Cheaters — but social media is clowning him after the trailer dropped on Sunday.

Back in February, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star shared an image of him with the Cheater logo and the caption: “Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don’t ask no questions just tune the f*ck in!!

Gunz is probably best known for his appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York, where he juggled two women — getting in hotter and hotter water each season until he left the show.

“I was cheating, I won’t even lie,” Peter told HollywoodLife in 2017. “I’m a terrible husband, terrible boyfriend, I can’t even deny that.”

His wife at the time, Amina Buddafly defended him: “On TV, people don’t see how much of a good person he truly is. When you meet him in person and you’re around him, that’s the guy you get to know.”

Here are a few reactions to the trailer: