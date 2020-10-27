Twitter BLASTS Drake Over 34th Birthday Party Menu – ‘No Black People Food’!!

Drake officially turned 34 years old this week, has learned. And on his birthday night, October 24th, Champagnepapi threw a star-studded party for himself.

First Drake held a fancy bash for his birthday in Los Angeles on Friday, after flying out on Air Drake (his private plane, ICYMI) from Canada. From there, the rapper reportedly turned up in Las Vegas on Saturday, on his actual birthday for part two.

DRAKE GETS DRUNK OUT OF HIS MIND – GOES ON LIVE

Here are some videos from Friday’s dinner:

While the dinner ambiance looked great, the food on the menu is causing quite a stir on social media.

Many people claim that the food offered was “bland” and not meant for “Black people.”

For the first course, there was a choice between fried calamari with a side of red sauce, a sushi platter, caesar salad, and baby kale salad.

The second course, however, is what is causing concern, specifically the mac ‘n’ cheese option. The menu option read that it included sun-dried tomato, caper, parsley, and raisins. What in the hell???

Twitter is going in on Drake: