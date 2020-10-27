Top takeaways from Rams’ ‘MNF’ win over the Bears

Monday night saw the Los Angeles Rams rebound from a Week 6 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers . It came against a previously 5-1 Chicago Bears team that had success earlier this season despite struggles on offense.

That was pretty much the name of the game for head coach Matt Nagy and the Bears on Monday night. Chicago could not get anything going on the ground, and Nick Foles continued to struggle under center.

On the other hand, the Rams watched quarterback Jared Goff put up a mistake-free performance while dominating on the defensive side of the ball. Here are the biggest takeaways from this Week 7 “Monday Night Football” matchup that saw the Rams come out on top by the score of 24-10.

Chicago Bears offense will be its undoing