Tom Holland ‘Breaks’ His ‘Spider-Man 3’ Script iPad

Sony Pictures

The Peter Parker depicter, who has arrived in Atlanta to film the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ sequel, reveals the iPad he’s just received that contains the movie script, but promises that he won’t spoil it.

Tom Holland in real life can be as destructive as the villains in his Spider-Man movies are. The actor, who will soon begin filming “Spider-Man 3” in Atlanta, revealed an iPad that he’s just received and contains the script of the film, but he almost had no chance to learn his lines.

On Monday, October 26, the 24-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share yet another update from the pre-production of the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel. “So I just got home, I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve just been delivered a package,” he said in the video as he dressed casually in a plain white T-shirt and blue jeans.

After walking across the room, he sat on a couch and showed his iPad. “That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script, and that script is ‘Spider-Man 3’. So I’m about to find out what I’m going to be doing for the next five months,” he teased his fans.

While he in the past has had trouble keeping his mouth shut about his Marvel projects, he swore that he wouldn’t make the same mistake. “I’m not gonna tell you anything about it because I’ve learned my lesson,” so he claimed.

“But, uhm… I’m so…,” Holland said, before he surprised himself as he appeared to do some damage to his “Spider-Man 3” iPad. “Oh s**t. I just broke this iPad,” he cussed out as he showed the device’s broken case. “Umm, okay, I’m going to read this now and I can’t wait. I’ll speak to you all soon,” he signed off.

Holland landed in Atlanta on Sunday after completing the filming of Warner Bros. movie “Uncharted“. He shared on his Instagram Stories a video of himself arriving at the airport, saying, “We just landed in Atlanta. And uh…it’s time for ‘Spider-Man 3’. Let’s go!”

His co-stars Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon have also been spotted in the city to begin filming the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

“Spider-Man 3” has Sam Raimi, who helmed the original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, on board as director. Jamie Foxx let it slip that he will reprise his “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” role as Electro, while Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange is also reported to appear in the film.

Meanwhile, regarding reports that Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as the web-crawler in the upcoming Marvel movie, a rep for the studio told ET Canada earlier this month, “Those rumored castings are not confirmed.”

The third installment of Marvel-Sony’s “Spider-Man” franchise is slated for December 17, 2021 release.