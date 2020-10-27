Toko Ekambi the prototype modern striker – Lyon coach Rudi Garcia

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has rated Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi as an example of a modern striker after his goalscoring exploits in their 4-1 win over Monaco.

Toko Ekambi scored his second consecutive brace in the French top-flight on Sunday, with goals in the 34th and 44th minutes.

The former Angers and Villarreal talisman has now scored four goals in seven league appearances this season, a goal behind the club’s top scorer Memphis Depay.

In his reaction, Garcia lavished praise on Toko Ekambi for rediscovering his form in front of goal and his attacking qualities which helped Lyon climbed to sixth on the Ligue 1 table.

“We managed the second half well. I liked the victory, but I don’t forget Lopes’s saves early in the game,” Garcia said per Foot Mercato.

“Monaco has quality. Our forwards combined well. Toko Ekambi was huge, he is in a good form, I hope it lasts for a while.

“He is a player who works. He has the prototype of the modern striker. He is fast, he uses deep calls. When he arrived, he scored quickly, but then, with confinement, he lacked success in front of the goal.

“It is better for him and for us that he continues.”

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who also had a decent outing at Groupama Stadium on Sunday, lauded the Indomitable Lions star’s mental strength, and he described Toko Ekambi’s goals as a reward for his hard work.

“He was unlucky in August against Bayern Munich where he had two big chances,” Lopes noted.

“But he has great mental strength and a big character. His goals are the fair reward for the work done for weeks and in training. He’s rewarded again tonight.”