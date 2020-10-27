Tiger Woods to skip Houston Open, prepare for Masters at home

The tradition of Tiger Woods not playing in a tournament the week before the Masters continues for another year.

As Ryan Herrington wrote for Golf Digest, Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, confirmed to the publication that the 44-year-old will not play in the Vivint Houston Open that begins Nov. 5. The Masters, postponed to the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, starts the following Thursday.

Per Woods’ website, he hinted he could play at Houston following a disappointing performance at the Zozo Championship held at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he finished tied for 72nd in a field of 77 participants.

“I’ll make the decision soon,” Woods said on Sunday about his potential involvement in the pre-Masters event. “I’m not going to wait around on that decision and commit either way, one way or the other. … I’ll make a decision quickly on whether or not I’m going to play Houston or not.”

However, Steinberg put the matter to bed for good when he told Golf Digest: “There was some speculation whether Tiger would play Houston based on what he said at Sherwood, but he has decided to prepare for the Masters at home.”

As Bob Harig noted for ESPN, this will be the 21st time Woods will skip the tournament completed the week before the Masters. The all-time golfing great will attempt to defend his Masters title after he won a fifth green jacket last year.