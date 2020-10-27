Tiffany Haddish DUMPS w/ Common – Claims He Was A ‘B*tch A** N**ga’

Common and Tiffany Haddish were Hollywood’s most famous quarantine couple. But the two are now officially over, can confirm.

And it was TIFFANY that dumped Common, is being told. And her reason for dumping the handsome actor. Tiffany allegedly told her friend she fired her man because he was too much of a “b*tch a** n**ga.”

Tiffany Haddish

.In April, Tiffany spilled the tea about the two quarantining together on Instagram Live, during an interview with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. She panned the camera to reveal the rapper, who was wearing a hot pink gas mask and gloves.

Days later, Common went on a podcast with Cedric The Entertainer and Tiffany was spotted in the background.

A few months later, Tiffany confirmed to Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast, “I am in a relationship,” while revealing how her new bald look matches his perfectly. “We’re twins now… He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it,'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.'”