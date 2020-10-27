Tiffany Haddish DUMPS w/ Common – Claims He Was A ‘B*tch A** N**ga’

Common and Tiffany Haddish were Hollywood’s most famous quarantine couple. But the two are now officially over, can confirm.

And it was TIFFANY that dumped Common, is being told. And her reason for dumping the handsome actor. Tiffany allegedly told her friend she fired her man because he was too much of a “b*tch a** n**ga.”

.In April, Tiffany spilled the tea about the two quarantining together on Instagram Live, during an interview with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. She panned the camera to reveal the rapper, who was wearing a hot pink gas mask and gloves.

