Tiffany Haddish Dumps ‘B***h A** N***a’ Common

This arrives after the 40-year-old ‘Girls Trip’ star calls out her ex-boyfriends in an Instagram Story post for being too clingy, writing, ‘I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a F**k boy even if we was in a relationship.’

–

Fans are rooting for Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common‘s romantic relationship, but it seems like they are now over. If a new report is to be believed, the “Girls Trip” star dumped the rapper/actor because he was not masculine enough for her.

reported that the actress/comedienne told her friend that the “Just Wright” star was too much of a “b***h a** n***a” which made her grow tired of him. According to the so-called friend, Common is “too soft,” while the actress “needs someone that’s a little harder.”

To back up the claims, the site noted that Common isn’t with Tiffany who is currently in Budapest, Hungary to film a new movie. Additionally, the two have apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Neither Tiffany nor Common has responded to the breakup reports.

This arrives after Tiffany blasted her ex-boyfriends for being too clingy. Writing on Instagram Story on Monday, October 26, Tiffany ranted, “THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES. I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a F**k boy even if we was in a relationship because you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy.”

The 40-year-old later told her exes to “stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend.” She added, “Plus you got a whole women and Babies on they way and we been done for years.”

“But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would,” so she claimed. Advising them to move on, she said, “Just act like I never said I love you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted, so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

Tiffany and Common first met on the set of 2019 movie “The Kitchen“, but their friendship turned romantic only at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown when they went on a virtual date. They were then spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.