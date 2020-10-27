The Wanted’s Tom Parker Welcomes Baby Boy

Instagram

According to former bandmate Max George, Tom Parker is now a father of two as his wife Kelsey has given birth to their second child together just weeks after he announced his health issues.

The Wanted star Tom Parker is a dad of two.

The happy news was confirmed by his former bandmate Max George, who is competing on ballroom TV show “Strictly Come Dancing“, during an interview on Britain’s “Lorraine” programme, just weeks after the 32-year-old announced his terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

Revealing Tom’s wife Kelsey had given birth to a baby boy last week (ends25Oct20), Max shared, “I spoke to him yesterday and he’s doing good, he’s doing great.”

“Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom will be alright. If you’re watching by the way, mwah, I love you all.”

The new arrival is Tom and Kelsey’s second child – they also have 15-month-old daughter Aurelia. The couple, which has been together for more than 10 years and wed in 2018, has yet to announce the news themselves on social media.

The “Glad You Came” star admitted he was in “complete shock” after being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma during an interview earlier this month.

He has opted not to ask how long he’s got left, but the average life expectancy for people with the condition is between 12 to 18 months from the time of diagnosis.

Rumor has it, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes are working on a reunion after parker revealed his battle with terminal brain tumor.

After going public with his health issues, Parker addressed his fans, “We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible.”