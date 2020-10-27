The US appeals court in San Francisco has rejected DOJ's request to allow the US government to immediately bar downloads of WeChat from US app stores (Edvard Pettersson/Bloomberg)

Edvard Pettersson / Bloomberg:
The US appeals court in San Francisco has rejected DOJ’s request to allow the US government to immediately bar downloads of WeChat from US app stores — – Trump administration loses bid to pause judge’s Sept. 19 order,nbsp; — Tencent rises to an intraday record after the court’s decision
