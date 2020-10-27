Danny Crichton / :
The rise of “no-code platforms,rdquo; is helping usher in a new generation fluent in using computers and mobile devices for self-expression, research, and analysis — In the distant past, there was a proverbial “digital divide,rdquo; that bifurcated workers into those who knew how to use computers …
The rise of "no-code platforms,quot; is helping usher in a new generation fluent in using computers and mobile devices for self-expression, research, and analysis (Danny Crichton/)
Danny Crichton / :