The Midnight Sky: First trailer for George Clooney’s Netflix drama is released

The first trailer for George Clooney’s sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky has been released.

The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will be available to stream on Netflix on 23 December, as well as being released in select cinemas in the same month.

The actor plays Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist living in the Arctic, as he tries to contact astronaut Sully (Felicity Jones) on the spaceship Aether to prevent her crew from returning home to a post-apocalyptic Earth.

“I have to warn them about the conditions on Earth,” Clooney’s character is heard saying in the trailer. “I don’t know all the details. It started with a mistake.”

Along with a young girl, whose relationship to Augustine is unknown, the scientist must travel through inhospitable conditions to reach a stronger antenna, with the hope of contacting the Aether.

Clooney and Jones are joined by a supporting cast of David Oyelowo, Sophie Rundle, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

