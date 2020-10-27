The ‘Final at-bat of the World Series’ quiz

The 2020 World Series is nearing its conclusion. The Dodgers lead the Rays three games to two, and with one more victory, LA will win their first championship since 1988. Conversely, Tampa Bay is hoping they can force a Game 7, which would take place on Wednesday. Rookie Tony Gonsolin will take the ball for the Dodgers, while former Cy Young winner Blake Snell will start for the Rays. First pitch of Game 6 is tonight at 8:08 PM ET on Fox.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. How many of the last pitchers and batters from the final at-bat of the 20 most recent World Series can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!