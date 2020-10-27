The best NFL players who never won the MVP Award

Focus on Sport-Getty Images

It is quite something to be regarded as an all-time great with zero playoff snaps. The Bears went 1-13 in 1969, but Butkus garnered an MVP vote. The menacing middle linebacker played just seasons but landed on two All-Decade teams — despite playing on a bad knee during the four 1970s seasons of his career. While he is known for the vicious hits that populate NFL Films archives, Butkus was regarded as a deft maneuverer to find the ball. Tackle stats are not available from this period, but Butkus forced 49 turnovers (22 INTs) and thrived despite the Bears lacking much talent around him.