The 2008 Fashion Rocks Chaotic Viral Performance

I love everything about this.
The day was September 5, 2008. The show was called Fashion Rocks. The benefit was for cancer. The song was called “Just Stand Up!”
It was a moment that time and Twitter would never forget.
From left to right in awkward middle school dance posing fashion we had Keyshia Cole, Leona Lewis, and Fergie.
Ciara, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Mary J Blige.
Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, and Miley Cyrus.
And finally, Ashanti, Natasha Bedingfield, and Nicole Scherzinger.
Together they would create a true piece of pop culture fuckery.
The woman were brought (forced) on stage to sing a song. While the performance was for all the right reasons, the end product was just a beautiful mess.
“I like to pretend this video doesn’t exist.”
First and foremost, we had Beyoncé in the lead.
There was a face in her wig.
Miley Cyrus was sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna.
Rihanna was next to Miley.
This person described their interaction perfectly:
Then you have Fergie being, well, Fergie.
Mariah Carey was wondering when she could get off the stage.
Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is living her absolute best life.
Like she and Beyoncé are IRL best friends?
And Nicole. Poor Nicole is contemplating her career and life.
It screams “But I AM the Pussycat Dolls!!!!”
“I love mess” never was a more appropriate quote.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!