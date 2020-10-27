Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32.9 million investment by the U.S. Government

New U.S. manufacturing lines expected to start pipette tip production in fall 2021

Additionally, Tecan has already doubled its worldwide pipette tip production capacity, with further substantial increases in early 2021

Männedorf, Switzerland, October 27, 2020 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a USD 32.9 million (CHF 29.8 million) contract to support the buildup of U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing. Disposable pipette tips are a key component for molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2 and other assays performed on fully automated, high throughput systems.

Manufacturing equipment used in producing these pipette tips is highly specialized, requiring fully automated production lines capable of precise molding and multiple inline visual quality testing. The funding will support Tecan in launching new production capacity in the U.S. via an expedited process. This contract award is part of the ongoing collaboration between DoD and HHS, led by the Department’s Joint Acquisition Task Force (JATF) and funded through the CARES Act, to enable and support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

The new U.S. manufacturing lines are expected to start producing pipette tips in fall 2021, supporting an increase in domestic testing capacity of several million tests per month by December 2021.

Expanded U.S. production will augment the steps Tecan has already taken to increase global manufacturing capacity at other locations, resulting in a doubling of Tecan’s worldwide pipette tip production capacity, with an additional boost in production expected in early 2021.

“Testing is one of the most important tools in fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic; doing so quickly, effectively and consistently requires both outstanding clinical expertise and high quality technical systems,” said Tecan CEO Dr. Achim von Leoprechting. “We are proud that Tecan’s automation solutions – and the disposable pipette tips they require – are a key part of that process. This investment in expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity supported by the government funding is important for our laboratory and diagnostic testing partners, as well as public health.”

Tecan is a pioneer and global market leader in laboratory automation. The company’s laboratory automation solutions help laboratories to automate diagnostic testing and make procedures more precise, more efficient and safer. By automating testing, laboratories can significantly increase the volume of samples they process, obtain test results sooner and ensure accurate output. Tecan serves some customers like large clinical reference laboratories directly, but also supplies OEM instruments and pipette tips to diagnostics companies that are used as total solutions together with their relevant test kits.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

