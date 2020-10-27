Tamar Braxton Breaks Down While Denying Being Violent to Ex David Adefeso

WENN/FayesVision

In a sneak peek for her interview with Tamron Hall, the songstress points out that there are video and audio recordings of their altercation though they don’t show physical abuse.

Tamar Braxton got emotional as she addressed reports about her physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso for the first time. In a sneak peek for the Wednesday, October 28 episode of “Tamron Hall Show”, the singer and reality TV star denied ever being violent to the businessman.

In the clip, Tamar made it clear that she and David were never involved in an “abusive relationship,” before pointing out that both video and audio recordings of the incident exist. She said, “I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it. He has a camera in his car,” though she added that neither of the recordings showed physical abuse.

Later on, the “Braxton’s Family Values” star broke down as she expressed her confusion as to why David decided to make the allegations against her. “No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends,” she said. “And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”





However, a rep for David shut down Tamar’s statement and stressed that she “punched him so hard” when he was driving, to the point where he “almost crashed his car.” The rep added in a statement issued to PEOPLE, “The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO.”

Tamar and David split earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for their breakup to turn nasty after the latter filed for restraining order against Tamar amid domestic violence concerns.