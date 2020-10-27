Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
T-Mobile will debut live TV streaming service TVision on Nov. 1, with TVision Vibe available for $10/mo. and more expensive TVision Live tiers with sports, news — Including a new $10-per-month option,nbsp; — After years of anticipation, T-Mobile is finally getting into the live TV business …
T-Mobile will debut live TV streaming service TVision on Nov. 1, with TVision Vibe available for $10/mo. and more expensive TVision Live tiers with sports, news (Chaim Gartenberg/The Verge)
