T-Mobile will debut live TV streaming service TVision on Nov. 1, with TVision Vibe available for $10/mo. and more expensive TVision Live tiers with sports, news (Chaim Gartenberg/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:

T-Mobile will debut live TV streaming service TVision on Nov. 1, with TVision Vibe available for $10/mo. and more expensive TVision Live tiers with sports, news  —  Including a new $10-per-month option,nbsp; —  After years of anticipation, T-Mobile is finally getting into the live TV business …

