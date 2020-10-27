T.I.’s The L.I.B.R.A. Album Sells Just 23k!!

T.I.’s star-studded album, The L.I.B.R.A, has sold just 23,000 equivalent units in its first week.

DJ Akademiks announced the numbers on his page, asking his supporters if the number was a ‘W’ or an ‘L’ for the Atlanta rapper.

“Even old rappers flopping now damn smh,” one follower wrote.

“W he sold more than , blueface ,Lil Tj,Purp,Quando,” another added.

Another added, “Damn dissed Drake to not even sell over 25k…..TRAGIC😭”

The album made headlines after T.I. rapped about an incident where his late friend, Cap, allegedly peed on Drake at a party.

During a recent interview with GQ, the outlet asked him whether he feels he’s lost his status as the “greatest to ever do it” out of Atlanta.

“No, I don’t think I lost my status. I think the realization of that has faded some as time goes on. And like you said, the generation of people who understand that about me, they still understand that, they have full awareness of it,” he said. “But they done got mature enough to not be running around talking about it. So the word don’t travel. The people who tweeting and Tik Toking and doing all that sh*t, those are the ones who have to have that understanding, who have to gain that understanding for it to move around and travel for real.”