T.I.’s The L.I.B.R.A. Album Sells Just 23k!!

T.I.’s star-studded album, The L.I.B.R.A, has sold just 23,000 equivalent units in its first week.

DJ Akademiks announced the numbers on his page, asking his supporters if the number was a ‘W’ or an ‘L’ for the Atlanta rapper.

“Even old rappers flopping now damn smh,” one follower wrote.

“W he sold more than , blueface ,Lil Tj,Purp,Quando,” another added.

Another added, “Damn dissed Drake to not even sell over 25k…..TRAGIC😭”

