Sunbed addict claims to be have ‘bedded 100 women’ thanks to his tan

A self-confessed sunbed addict claims to have bedded 100 women thanks to his tanned torso.

Bronzed Mike Smith has been hooked for 17 years and forks out £245-a-month on getting the perfect tanned body.

The personal trainer says he started at the age of 19 – against the advice of medics and hasn’t looked back.

Mike, 36, said: “I can’t live with pale skin, it’s not attractive. I don’t feel good.”







(Image: Twitter)



The Mirror reports how he used to spend 36 minutes each day in double sessions at different salons.

Now Mike pays £85 for unlimited sunbed access at a salon as well as splashing out £160 a month on self-injected melatonin jabs.

Mike, from Brighton, East Sussex, thinks his tanned skin has enhanced his love life and claims it has helped him bed more than 100 women.

The British Association of Dermatologists advises that people should not use sunbeds or sunlamps.

Sunbeds and lamps can be more dangerous than natural sunlight because they use a concentrated source of UV radiation, it says.

Health risks linked to sunbeds and other UV tanning equipment include skin cancer, premature skin ageing, sunburnt skin and eye irritation.







(Image: The Sun / News Licensing)



Mike added: “I don’t judge people who are pale — some can’t help it or don’t mind it.

“But I love being dark. Women love it — I always get compliments on my tan and my body.”

The NHS says: “Sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer. Sunburn does not just happen on holiday.

“You can burn in the UK, even when it’s cloudy.

“There’s no safe or healthy way to get a tan. A tan does not protect your skin from the sun’s harmful effects.”

It’s illegal for people under the age of 18 to use sunbeds, including in tanning salons, beauty salons, leisure centres, gyms and hotels.