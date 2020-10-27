Stranger Things: Natalia Dyer says season 4 is ‘going to be big’ as she teases show’s return

The actor, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series, told Vogue that she was excited for both the show’s return and her character’s development within the new season.

“Honestly, the scripts are great,” Dyer said. “Every time we end a season, we all think, ‘Where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?’ Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!’”

Explaining that she couldn’t reveal any details about the forthcoming season except that it would be “a while” before it was released, she stressed that the wait would “definitely be worth it”.

“It’s going to be really big,” Dyer said. “It’s going to be big!”

While no release date has been announced for season four of Stranger Things, it is unlikely the show will return before July 2021.

Earlier this month, the titles of two episodes from the forthcoming season were revealed.