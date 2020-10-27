Stevie Nicks Spent a Week in ICU for Serious Double Pneumonia After 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

WENN

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman opens up about her serious health scare that left her in an intensive care unit for a week following her induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Stevie Nicks was left with “compromised lungs” following a serious double pneumonia scare, which sent her to the hospital after her 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The music icon made Hall of Fame history last year as she became the first woman to be inducted twice – first for her work with Fleetwood Mac in 1998, and then for her solo success.

However, Nicks confesses she wasn’t able to fully enjoy herself at the Brooklyn, New York ceremony, because she knew “something was wrong” before she took the stage to perform a medley of hits, alongside her special guests Don Henley and Harry Styles.

Nicks didn’t seek medical help until she was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the following day – and she ended up spending a week in the intensive care unit.

“I have compromised lungs. I was really sick last year,” she told Variety. “The night of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I knew before I went onstage that something was wrong with me, so I had to really pull it together.”

“The next day I got really sick, and I ended up going into the hospital in Philadelphia for a week in ICU with double pneumonia and (respiratory condition) human metapneumovirus and asthma,” she revealed. “Talk about your oxygen levels going down; my oxygen levels were hardly existing.”

Nicks was able to make a good recovery, but her lungs have never been the same since – and she has been extra cautious during the coronavirus crisis because she knows it could prove deadly if she contracts COVID-19.

“I’ve said that for me, if I get it’ll kill me…,” she shared.

Stevie is also cautioning her fans to take the virus very seriously, adding, “All the other side effects that come along with this virus… you may get over it and just be like, ‘Great, great. I’m good. It’s gone’. It’s not gone. It comes back in little ways to attack you forever. You’ll never get rid of it. So you don’t want to get it.”

Urging everyone to embrace the advice of top medical officials and do what’s necessary to curb the spread, she said, “This virus is never going to go away if the whole world doesn’t get in the game and start wearing their masks and start doing everything you have to do.”

“It’s like a creeping fungus. And it’s going to keep us all locked in our houses and it’s not going to help the economy… It’s a virus… It’s going to kill you.”