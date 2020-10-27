South Korea pension fund to oppose LG Chem’s plan to separate battery business By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul



SEOUL () – South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS) said on Tuesday it had decided to oppose LG Chem’s (KS:) plan to separate its battery business into a new company.

It said it had made the move because of concerns about damage to shareholder value, including the possibility of diluting the equity value.

LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc (O:) and GM (N:) said last month it plans to separate the business as the electric vehicle market takes off.