Sources: the DOJ is scrutinizing Visa's purchase of Plaid, which helps fintech apps connect to users' bank accounts, because it could limit nascent competition (Wall Street Journal)

Sources: the DOJ is scrutinizing Visa’s purchase of Plaid, which helps fintech apps connect to users’ bank accounts, because it could limit nascent competition — The DOJ, making preparations for potential litigation, could soon decide whether it will sue to block Visa’s purchase of the fintech firm
