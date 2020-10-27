Slim Thug Thirsting Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexy Picture

Instagram

The ‘Coming Down (Every Town)’ rapper leaves a flirty comment on the ‘Savage’ hitmaker’s post which sees her flaunting her hot bod in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s thirst trap has caught Slim Thug‘s attention. The rapper, whose real name is Stayve Jerome Thomas, has been left drooling over Cardi B‘s “WAP” collaborator after she shared a new sexy picture of her.

In the said image posted on Megan’s Instagram page on Monday, October 26, the 25-year-old raptress showed off her killer curves in skimpy lingerie from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty line. She captioned the mirror selfie, “Trying on my new @savagexfenty in my story.”

Not missing his chance to shoot his shot, Slim left his mark on the post as he wrote in the comment section, “Come you fine a** home.” He added several heart eye emojis.

Some people shipped the two, with one Instagram user replying to Slim’s comment, “yessssssss get wit a boss sis.” Another follower asked Megan to “give him a chance.” Some others, however, had different opinion as one told Slim, “she never coming home boy it’s over,” while one other mocked the 40-year-old rapper, “lmao not to you.”

This isn’t the first time Slim is thirsting over Megan’s seductive posts. He has often left heart eye emojis or sly comment on the Texas-born star’s bikini, twerking or lingerie pictures, but she has not responded to his comments so far.

Back in May, he shared his thoughts on what kind of a man that Megan exactly needs and how he’s just right for her. “She need a Texas n***a that’s taller than her, that can handle all that a** get u a OG like B,” so he claimed.

Megan was last reported to be sexually involved with Tory Lanez, who has been accused of shooting her feet in a July incident. Rumor had it that she and her former BFF Kelsey got into a fight after she found out that the Canadian star slept with both girls.

Tory allegedly fired his gun to diffuse the girls’ argument, but a shard of broken glass injured her foot. Tory has been charged with shooting, but he repeatedly denied the allegation.