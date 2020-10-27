Singer Rina Sawayama Makes U.S. TV Debut With ‘XS’ Performance

NBC

The Japanese-born British singer is accompanied with a slew of dancers when she takes the stage in the latest episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Rina Sawayama has been attracting a lot of attention lately with her music. It has even gotten to the point where the Japanese-born British singer is invited to perform on U.S. TV shows for the first time, as she made her debut performance in the Monday, October 26 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“.

For her first TV performance in the United States, Rina belted out one of the singles off her self-titled debut album, “XS”. Clad in a red tight top paired with gold neck pieces, she was accompanied with a slew of dancers while criticising capitalism through the pop and rock soundscape.





Like mentioned above, “XS” is included on Rina’s debut album “Sawayama”. In a statement, she described the tune as a song that “mocks capitalism in a sinking world.” She then added, “Given that we all know global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime it seemed hilarious to me that brands were still coming out with new makeup palettes every month and public figures were doing a gigantic house tour of their gated property in Calabasas in the same week as doing a ‘sad about Australian wild fires’ Instagram post.”

“I mean I’m guilty of turning a blind eye too, because otherwise it makes me depressed. We’re all hypocrites because we are all capitalists, and it’s a trap that I don’t see us getting out of,” she went on saying. “I wanted to reflect the chaos of this post-truth climate change denying world in the metal guitar stabs that flare up like an underlying zit between the 2000s R&B beat that reminds you of a time when everything was alright.”

Besides “XS”, her album also features songs such as “STFU!” and “Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)”. It received generally positive reviews from music critics and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.