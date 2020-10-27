Shots fired in Back Bay, no injuries reported

Back Bay streets were shut down Tuesday afternoon as Boston Police investigated a report of gunshots in the neighborhood.

A 911 call reporting gunshots came just before 4 p.m. around Newbury and Exeter Streets according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened around Boylston and Fairfield, according to eyewitnesses and reporters who shared details of the scene on Twitter.

The scene of the broad daylight shooting at Boylston and Fairfield @universalhub pic.twitter.com/TsXGsL7EPB — Neal (@MstrGoodmorning) October 27, 2020

NOW: Boston – Fairfield Street @ Bolyston Street – BPD investigating a shots fired call. At least 1 vehicle struck by gunfire. Shell casings on the ground. #news pic.twitter.com/upSY4nb0bx — KMV (@BostonTVPhotog) October 27, 2020

Shooting in Boston’s Back Bay. Several cars shot.

Police have area closed during investigation.#wcvb pic.twitter.com/qEVDUUcS2m — Shaun Chaiyabhat (@ShaunWCVB) October 27, 2020

Take a look at all the evidence markers on Fairfield Street in between Boylston and Newbury — this is the same area where we can see apparent bullet holes in at least one car after an afternoon shooting. Sources tell #WBZ two people are under arrest and no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/d7zcgwo4iP — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) October 27, 2020

The Boston Police Department said no one was hit by the gunshots. WHDH reports that two cars were damaged on Fairfield Street, and Boston 25 reports that two people are in custody. Witnesses told WHDH that they heard between six to 10 shots.

A full police report of the incident was not available at the of publication.