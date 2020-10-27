Shots fired in Back Bay, no injuries reported

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

October 27, 2020 | 7:05 PM

Back Bay streets were shut down Tuesday afternoon as Boston Police investigated a report of gunshots in the neighborhood.

A 911 call reporting gunshots came just before 4 p.m. around Newbury and Exeter Streets according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened around Boylston and Fairfield, according to eyewitnesses and reporters who shared details of the scene on Twitter.

The Boston Police Department said no one was hit by the gunshots. WHDH reports that two cars were damaged on Fairfield Street, and Boston 25 reports that two people are in custody. Witnesses told WHDH that they heard between six to 10 shots.

A full police report of the incident was not available at the of publication.

