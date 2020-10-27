Shooting horror as dad and his two sons found dead in County Cork tragedy

A dad and his two sons have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in County Cork in Ireland following reports of a shooting at a remote property.

The body of one of the sons in his 20s was found in a bedroom of a property at Assolas, Kanturk, in the north east of the county.

The bodies of his brother, also in his 20s, and their father, who is in his 50s, were later found on adjoining land.

Gardai were at the address from 6.30am on Monday after a woman in her 60s raised the alarm that firearms may have been discharged at her home.

Officers initiated their critical firearms incident response, and negotiators attempted to make contact with anyone in the property during the morning.

After 1pm, officers approached the house where they found the first body with gunshots wounds.









An aerial search revealed the other two bodies.

A Garda spokesman said preliminary indications suggest both of those had gunshot wounds.

A full investigation has been launched, and the state pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau are to visit both scenes.

The Garda spokesman added: “An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other persons in connection with this incident at this .”