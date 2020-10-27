Sharon Osbourne Admits to Gaining 10lbs During Covid-19 Lockdown

WENN

The Osbourne matriarch talks about her weight gain during the recent coronavirus lockdown and the new hobby she took up in an effort to shed the excess pounds.

Sharon Osbourne‘s weight isn’t where she wants it to be, after she gained 10lbs during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday’s (26Oct20) episode of her U.S. TV chat show “The Talk“, Sharon opened up to her fellow panellists about her weight gain.

“I’m like 10 pounds over from what I usually am,” the 68-year-old said. “And 10 pounds is a lot when you’re like five-foot-one and a smidge. So it’s like a lot of weight.”

In a bid to shift the excess pounds, Sharon took up walking, and couldn’t help but rave about her new hobby.

“This is it now. I’ve got the bug. I’m on it,” she grinned.

However, while Sharon was reflecting on her weight gain, her fellow “The Talk” panellist Sheryl Underwood admitted that she’s actually lost weight while social distancing.

“All the way through the quarantine, I have lost 20 pounds,” the 56-year-old admitted. “I started at 215, I’m now at 195. I’m trying to get down to my 185 weight when I first started here.”

Sheryl added that a regime which included intermittent fasting had helped her drop the pounds.

During the lockdown, Sharon Osbourne also tried out a new look by dyeing her hair white. She didn’t like it. “I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘Nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,’ ” she said, referring to a character from “The Beverly Hillbillies”. She continued, “I thought to myself, ‘Nah, I’m changing it back,’ and that’s what I did.”