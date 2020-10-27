Severe storms trigger flash flooding in south-east Queensland

A line of storms is lashing south-east Queensland, with torrential rain causing flash-flooding in some areas.

Images in Brisbane show streets turned to rivers as the downpour causes traffic chaos.

A number of severe storm warnings are in place for people in Redland City, Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay Council Areas.

Flooding has been reported on Vulture Street in Brisbane. Pic: Katie Walters (Twitter)

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash-flooding is likely.

Drivers are being urged to take care with some major roads underwater in Brisbane.

“All of a sudden it was pouring and I looked out the window and went ‘oh my god, my garden is going’,” Esk resident Nicole Parnell told .

WeatherZone says satellite images showed a large mass of thunderstorms developing over inland areas of south-east Queensland around lunchtime.

A funnel cloud spotted near Warwick. (Twitter)

“These storms have developed in a very unstable atmosphere that is capable of causing numerous severe thunderstorms,” WeatherZone said.

“Today’s storms are part of a stagnant unstable weather pattern that saw severe storms in parts of Queensland and NSW on multiple days last week.

“Looking ahead, more severe storms will affect both states on Wednesday and again later in the week.”

There have been reports of large hail on the Sunshine Coast and flash-flooding in the Western Downs earlier this afternoon.

In just one hour, 70mm fell at Upper Lockyer, 62mm at Helidon, 48mm at Kalbar and 80mm at Beachmere.

“We have a good chance of at least achieving our average rainfall for Queensland this season and even potentially getting above average as we move through spring,” Bureau of Meteorology’s Rosa Hoff told .

Residents near Warwick, in the Southern Downs, reported seeing a funnel cloud this afternoon, with striking pictures shared online.

The Bureau of Meteorology says more rain and thunderstorms are likely to hit south-east Queensland tomorrow.

The forecast comes after storms over the weekend brought down trees and powerlines and produced more than 80,000 lightning strikes across south-east Queensland.

Dangerous storms lashed parts of Queensland on Saturday afternoon, threatening to delay the state’s first AFL grand final at the Gabba, before easing off.