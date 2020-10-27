Selena Gomez, 28, Reveals She Just Voted for the First Time

This year marks a major first for Selena Gomez—her first time voting.

Just five days ago, on Oct. 22, the 28-year-old star proudly announced on Instagram that she had “just finished filling out my ballot” and sported an “I VOTED” sticker on her shirt. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the star joined the Voting Power Hour YouTube stream with Loud Luxury, where she also chatted with fans, including one from Michigan who asked about her first voting experience.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of, I kind of—this was my first time,” she revealed. “And I’m going to say that because I’ve never felt—and this is so true—and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, what does it matter?’ And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on.”

While the star was eager to cast her vote this time around, she was also focused on safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, opting to mail in her California ballot rather than vote in person.