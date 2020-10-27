See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

There’s no doubt about it: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are crazy about each other.

In case you missed the big news, The Voice coaches confirmed through Instagram on Oct. 27 that they are engaged and taking the next step in their relationship.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life,” Blake shared online. “I love you. I heard a YES!” Gwen added, “@blakeshelton yes please!.”

The private proposal comes after the musicians started dating all the way back in November 2015. Since then, the pair has been able to work together on The Voice and collaborate on huge hits like “Happy Anywhere” and “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” And yes, they’ve also been able to gush about each other both on social media and in special interviews.

One unforgettable moment was when Blake recalled falling head over heels in love with the former lead singer of No Doubt.