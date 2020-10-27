Scott Disick’s Rumored Girlfriend Megan Irwin Accused of Being Prostitute

Instagram

His ex-boyfriend, Skeet Ulrich, is the one making the accusations, alleging that the Australian model is ‘sleeping with people for money’ and faking herself for her own gain.

–

Scott Disick recently sparked rumors that he’s dating Megan Irwin. However, before the star could even make any comments about their relationship, a not-so-nice rumor surrounding the model has started swirling online. Her ex-boyfriend, Skeet Ulrich, accused her of being a prostitute.

He made the revelation after one of his fans asked why he broke up from the Australian beauty. In response, Skeet said, “Because I found out she’s a prostitute.” Some people were shocked after learning that the “Riverdale” star called his ex with that name, prompting him to reply back, “I’m the jerk? When someone pretended to be something they aren’t for their own gain? All while sleeping with people for money? Maybe you need to evaluate your own morals.”

Megan has yet to respond to Skeet’s accusation.

Scott and Megan ignited dating rumors after they were spotted exiting La Peer hotel in West Hollywood together. For the Thursday, October 15 outing, he donned a patterned button-up top with cargo pants, while she opted for a teal mini dress covered under a long black coat that she paired with black knee-high boots.

One picture taken from the night out displayed the “Flip It Like Disick” star helping his companion as she entered a sprinter bus which was apparently prepared for them. Another snapshot captured the alleged lovebirds hopping into the vehicle with the TV personality’s security detail standing in guard.

Scott was previously in relationships with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie. He ended things with the daughter of Lionel Richie last August with their age differences becoming one of the reasons why they decided to part ways. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses,” a source told E! News. “And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”