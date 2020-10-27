Sasha Obama Lip-Synched “Said Sum” On TikTok, And The Internet Is Obsessed

“Am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama?”
Out of everyone in the Obama family, Barack and Michelle’s youngest daughter Sasha is definitely the most elusive. She’s living her best life at college, and it’s rare that she makes any sort of public appearance these days.
Well, somebody recently stumbled across a TikTok account with videos of Sasha lip-syncing and dancing, and the internet is stanning hard.
“Am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama,” wrote Twitter user @ternjerler in a now-viral tweet. And indeed, the TikTok video shows Sasha and a friend lip-syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring City Girls and DaBaby.
While the lip-syncing video — and other dancing videos featuring Sasha — have since been taken down from TikTok, the internet was just very grateful for the brief opportunity to see Sasha thriving.
Journalist Stephen Crockett Jr. described the TikToks as “proof that 2020 still can be great.”
And, indeed, many people got emotional seeing Sasha having fun with her friends.
After all, it’s been a hot minute since we’ve had a glimpse of her.
And, unsurprisingly, it turns out that grown-up Sasha is cooler than any of us could ever hope to be.
Rapper JT — one-half of the duo that is City Girls — shared the video on her own page alongside a heart-eyes emoji, clearly very happy that her song had been blessed by Sasha.
Of course, the internet being the internet, there were a few comments from pearl-clutchers who criticized Sasha for lip-syncing an expletive-laden song. But people were having NONE of it — with a few users pointing out that Trump’s children have done things that are, uh, actually bad.
One thing’s for sure: Michelle and Barack should be very proud of Sasha’s lip-syncing skills.
You can check out Sasha Obama’s “Said Sum” lip-sync below:
