WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its maiden Mineral Reserve and the results of the Feasibility Study (the “Feasibility Study”) for the Johnny Lee deposit at its Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects(“NI 43-101”).

The Feasibility Study relates solely to Mineral Reserves located on the Johnny Lee copper deposit, the cornerstone deposit at the Black Butte Copper Project (the “Johnny Lee Deposit” or the “Project”).

The Company is also pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource for the Lowry copper deposit (the “Lowry Deposit“), which is located approximately 3km south-east of the Johnny Lee Deposit, pursuant to NI 43-101.

All dollars in this announcement are US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Feasibility Study Highlights:

Maiden Mineral Reserve of 8.8 million tonnes at 2.6% copper for 226,100 tonnes of contained copper defined for the Johnny Lee Upper and Lower Copper Zones.

defined for the Johnny Lee Upper and Lower Copper Zones. The Project has been designed to meet or exceed all of the standards and obligations required under the Project’s stringent Mine Operating Permit conditions.

required under the Project’s stringent Mine Operating Permit conditions. The Johnny Lee Deposit underpins an 8-year mine life and is designed to be mined at 1.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.

and is designed to be mined at Forecast production totaling 805,000 dry metric tonnes of copper concentrate containing 189,500 tonnes of copper metal over the life of the mine.

over the life of the mine. Average annual production of ~23,000 tonnes of copper metal at a C1 cash cost of US$1.51/lb .

at a . The Project is forecast to generate $1.3 billion in gross sales and $518 million in pre-tax net cashflow during mine operations, based on a copper price of US$3.20/lb.

and during mine operations, based on a copper price of US$3.20/lb. The Project has a pre-tax NPV 5% of $124.9 million (IRR=17%) and a post-tax NPV 5% of $77.6 million (IRR=13%).

(IRR=17%) and a post-tax NPV of $77.6 million (IRR=13%). Average annual post-tax cashflows of $77.8 million per annum for the first five years of operations.

for the first five years of operations. Construction capital cost of $274.7 million .

. Updated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes at 2.4% copper for 199,500 tonnes of contained copper completed for the Lowry Deposit, 3km south-east of Johnny Lee:

• The updated Mineral Resource is based on updated geological modeling, resource estimation, classification, and mineralogy/recovery assumptions.

• The Lowry Deposit is not covered by the current environmental permits and will need to undergo a further permitting and approvals process.

Commenting on the Feasibility Study completion and key outcomes, Sandfire America CEO and Project Director Rob Scargill stated: “The positive outcomes of the Feasibility Study show that we can deliver a robust underground mining project at Black Butte that meets the world’s highest environmental standards while at the same time creating jobs, opportunities and significant direct and indirect benefits for the State of Montana.

“This is one of the highest-grade copper deposits in the world and one of the very few fully-permitted and development-ready copper assets globally. The Feasibility Study delineates a clear pathway to unlocking its value for our shareholders in a manner that is consistent with world-best practice in ESG and community engagement.

“The Project will employ 240 full-time, highly paid employees along with 20-30 full-time contractors as well as providing significant economic benefits for all stakeholders in the local community and Montana at large. We have already commenced pre-construction earthworks on the site employing over 30 Montanans through local contractors, in addition to our own dedicated team.

“We are excited about the opportunity to move this high-quality project forward and position it to meet what is increasingly emerging as a new era of demand for copper driven by its growing use as a key input to renewable and clean energy applications, including the electrification of transportation globally.

“Meanwhile, the updated Mineral Resource for the Lowry Deposit demonstrates the significant exploration potential at the Black Butte Copper Project. The deposit is located just 1.8km from the underground access portal for the Johnny Lee Deposit and is a high priority for our next round of exploration.”

Black Butte Copper Project Overview

The Black Butte Copper Project consists of 3,223 hectares of fee simple lands under mineral lease by the Company and 525 unpatented mining claims on U.S. Forest Service Lands (USFS), leased by the Company, totaling 4,037 hectares. The Black Butte Copper Project is located in south-central Montana in Meagher County, 27 km north of White Sulphur Springs.

The Johnny Lee copper deposit was discovered by a joint venture between Cominco American Inc. and Utah International in 1985. The Johnny Lee copper deposit is comprised of two zones of mineralization: an upper copper zone (“UCZ”) situated at depths of 40m – 210m below surface and an underlying lower copper zone (“LCZ”) at depths of 340m – 520m below surface.

A mine operating plan (“MOP”) application for the extraction of mineralized rock from both zones of the Johnny Lee Deposit was submitted to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (“MT DEQ”) in December 2015 and, following revisions, was deemed to be complete and compliant. A draft MOP permit was issued by the MT DEQ on September 18, 2017 and the Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) process started soon thereafter and was completed on March 13, 2020. The MOP proposes underground mining of the Johnny Lee Deposit using a drift and fill mining method and production of a copper concentrate by milling and froth flotation. Mill tailings will be used for underground paste-fill support and the surplus deposited in a double-lined cemented tailings storage facility.

A legal challenge to the issuing of the Mine Operating Permit has been filed in the 14th Judicial Court of Montana. The same parties have also objected to the Company’s leasing of mitigation water rights that have preliminary approval from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (MT DNRC). The water rights have to be finalized prior to start of production.

To date, the legal challenge has not resulted in any interference with development activities and construction continues. While the Company does not believe that either of these challenges have any merit, they do have the potential to delay the development timeline.

The Lowry Deposit, a similar style copper deposit to the Johnny Lee Deposit, is located approximately 3km to the south-east of the Johnny Lee Deposit.

For further details about the Project, please go to the Sandfire Resources America Inc. website at www.sandfireamerica.com.

Johnny Lee Deposit – Mineral Reserve

The Mineral Reserve was prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards and will be supported by a technical report (the “Technical Report”) pursuant to NI 43-101, to be published and filed on the Company’s website and SEDAR profile within 45 days.

A net smelter return (“NSR”) was calculated for each block in a block model based on metallurgical recovery, grade, and payability factors. Mine design shapes were created to reach a cut-off value of $70/t which was used for guidance to create detailed designs. All mining blocks then had dilution and recovery applied to them and were tested for economic viability. The mining stope and level designs with dilution and mining recovery factors applied determined the Mineral Reserve shown in Table 1.

Table 1 – Mineral Reserve Johnny Lee Deposit