Sam Smith Shared Lady Gaga's Album Helped Them Come Out

Bradley Lamb
One of my favorite series to watch on YouTube is Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets,” because I love celebs and I love skincare.

In the latest episode, Vogue brought on Sam Smith, which I was immediately grateful for because their skin has been GLOWING lately.

Little did I know, when I dove into this video, I’d get more than skincare tips and makeup tricks, but a touching moment about Sam coming to terms with their gender identity:

Last September, Sam Smith came out as non-binary on Twitter and revealed that they would be using they/them pronouns:

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…

I love that they’re finally able to live in their truth!

Well, in this video, S. Smith shared that it was actually L. Gaga who helped them come to terms with their gender:

I was 15 when The Fame came out and I was obsessed with Lady Gaga…For me, she gave me complete permission to be myself and to be proud of my queerness. It was a form of expression, but it was also weirdly a form of protection — it was a way of almost saying to the homophobes and the bullies, “Stay away from me,” because I’m confident and I’m powerful in my queerness.

I mean, I knew The Fame was powerful, but I didn’t know HOW powerful.


The Hollywood Reporter

Like, why am I crying in the club right now?

Words cannot describe how much joy this swelled in my heart.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

BRB, gonna listen to The Fame on repeat now.

You can watch Sam’s full “Beauty Secrets” video here.

