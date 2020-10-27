SAA rescue plans now seem outdated as forecasts for industry deteriorate further

A rescue plan for SAA was already accepted in June this year, but by now figures used to forecast its road to possible profitability have become outdated.

The latest data by the International Air Transport Association forecasts an even worse scenario than the data from earlier this year, which the rescue plan uses.

IATA now expects full-year 2020 passenger numbers in Africa to reach only 30% of 2019 base levels.

Forecasts used for airline passenger demand used by business rescue practitioners in their plans for a “new” South African Airways (SAA) are now outdated and paint a much more optimistic view for the sector on the African continent.

At the when the rescue plan was accepted by creditors in June this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) anticipated airline revenue levels would be 60% of what they were during the 2019 calendar year within two years, and for demand to have returned to 2019 levels only by 2025.

The latest forecasts from the association, however, now anticipate an even weaker-than-expected recovery.

IATA expects full-year 2020 passenger numbers in Africa – to, from and within the continent – to reach only 30% of 2019 base levels, down significantly from the 45% that was projected in July. In 2021, demand is expected to strengthen to 45% of 2019 levels.

Muhammad Ali Albakri, IATA’s regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East, expects passenger volumes in Africa to only recover in late 2023.

“Connectivity is vital to restart African economies. About 4.5 million African jobs will be lost in aviation and industries supported by aviation in 2020. This is well over half of the region’s 7.7 million aviation-related employment,” said Albakri.

The association, therefore, now expects the industry could take a year or two longer than previously forecast to match 2019 levels.

This raises the question of whether the rescue plan for SAA is still plausible, especially since there is no indication in the plan about any contingency plans should a lack of overall demand cause additional years of losses.

According to aviation economist Joachim Vermooten, the rescue plan, even without taking into account the latest IATA downward adjustment for African airlines, was not viable.

“This is not the to launch a ‘new’ airline, and especially not if it would be based on the same old business model, to include all segments of the market [including a new fleet of small narrow body aircraft] and a development mandate. I have suggested a smaller more focused airline, if any,” said Vermooten.

“On top of that, it does not seem as if international travel will return by the first quarter of next year as anticipated.

“The rescue plan says R2 billion is needed to relaunch SAA, but the cost of the current mothball period of operations referred to by the rescue practitioners as the maintenance and care period as well as deposits likely to be required by suppliers who have been ‘burnt’ by the business rescue process, as well as for lease arrangements would have to be considered.”

Using a new entrant requirement in the US to estimate the minimum amount of capital required of three months’ of operating costs of an “all-up” schedule, even if no income is generated – Vermooten is of the view that SAA would conservatively need about R18 billion start-up capital for the scope of operation envisaged. This amount includes the about R6 billion of losses provided for in the business rescue plan for the first three years.

“SAA’s forecasted income statement was previously over-optimistic, when accepted by the creditors and its chances of materialising with the current negative outlook on passenger recovery is remote,” he said.

“Currently, SAA is not flying and, therefore, it has no impact on SA’s economy. It seems the aim is to restart the airline at a too large scope of operations with simply an inadequate level of capital, which will probably result in running out of money again.”

Plausibility challenged

Civil action group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), agrees the latest industry forecasts and local aviation market developments “challenge the plausibility of SAA’s future”.

In its view, the Medium Term Budget Policy Statements (MTBPS) due to be presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, should not allow for further “tax wastage” on SAA as market forecasts indicate a 55% drop in air travel for 2021 compared to air travel stats for 2019.

On top of that, it expects new local or international partnerships will be a massive setback to SAA’s viability in the highly competitive and cutthroat airline industry.

Emirates and Airlink recently announced a deal to co-operate as well as Qatar Airways and Flysafair.

“Relaunching SAA in the current economic climate would be financially hazardous and is likely to result in large losses which neither the economy nor taxpayers can afford,” Outa said in a statement on Monday.

“In our opinion, SAA’s funding request to Treasury cannot be justified and if the updated factors were taken into account, Treasury may respond differently, meaning that any commitment to fund SAA’s rescue practitioners based on outdated and flawed data may be throwing good money after bad,” said Julius Kleynhans, Outa’s executive manager on public governance.

IATA’s forecast includes those passengers who will be carried by foreign airlines to and from South Africa as our major long-haul source markets reopen.

“Those carriers will have much lower costs of production thanks to their economies of scale, their ability to cross-subsidise weaker earning routes with more profitable ones across their extensive networks. They also have the benefits of strong brands and stable loyalty schemes, whereas SAA has become a questionable airline to support from a travel and tourism sector point of view,” commented Vermooten.

Outa pointed out the much-talked about R10.5 billion that SAA seeks in the mini budget was most likely insufficient to cover immediate costs relating to historical debt, interest, the voluntary severance packages and keeping the lights on.

“This bailout does not begin to cover the costs and losses associated with SAA’s current mothballing, its re-launch, re-fleeting, re-equipping and ramp-up, all of which will be incurred over the next four or five years – assuming there are no further external shocks or setbacks,” said Vermooten.

“We believe it is certainly going to be a lot more than the R2 billion earmarked for the relaunch of SAA, as well as an additional R2.15 billion required by SAA subsidiaries, Mango, SAA Technical and Air Chefs, which are identified, but not provided for in the airline’s rescue plan.”