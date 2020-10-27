Ryan Phillippe Shades Ellen DeGeneres Over Rumored Mean Demeanor

WENN/Tony Forte

The ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ host has been at the center of a scandal after BuzzFeed News published a report in July which detailed staffers’ negative experiences on the set of her show.

Ryan Phillippe is definitely not on team Ellen DeGeneres following reports about an alleged toxic work environment on her popular TV show. The actor took a jab at the TV host in a new Instagram post which was taken after he finished an outdoor workout in Los Angeles.

It appeared that the “Big Sky” actor came across a billboard for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when he went out for jogging on October 24. He documented the moment by taking a selfie in front of the billboard while shading the TV host in the caption.

“And remember to be kind…. Wait,” so he wrote. He most-likely referred to rumors about Ellen being mean to her staff members.

It is surprising to see Ryan, who keeps relatively a low profile in Hollywood, throwing a shade at Ellen. Further making it interesting, Ellen has a good friendship with Ryan’s ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. “NOT RYAN PHILLIPPE SLYLY DISSING ELLEN,” someone reacted on Twitter. Another user called Ryan “a mess,” though the person added, “but I agree with him lol.”

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host has been at the center of a scandal after BuzzFeed News published a report in July which detailed staffers’ negative experiences on the “Ellen” set, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions and fear of retribution for raising complaints. The scandal prompted Warner Bros. to launch an internal investigation in July.

It concluded in August with Ellen sharing the results to her 270 employees in an emotional video conference during which she apologized. At the time, Ellen also revealed that three top producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, departed the show.

Ellen addressed the matter in season 18 premiere on September 21. “It was poignant and funny and very much a candid take on what happened over the summer,” said a source to PEOPLE of Ellen’s monologue. “She understands her audience wants to hear from her and is looking forward to talking directly to them on Monday,” a source described the mood at that time.