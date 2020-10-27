Rove Hotels Unveils the Only On-Site Hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai

Article content continued

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “This is a significant step forward in the development of the Expo 2020 site. An on-site hotel is a great addition to the world-class facilities we are creating to welcome people from all around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“Rove Expo 2020 will remain as a permanent modern hospitality offering at District 2020, which will evolve into a smart human-centric community as the future of Expo 2020 Dubai. It will support District 2020’s aim to create a mixed-use development and an innovation-driven urban destination that caters to the needs of its future workers, residents and visitors through its diverse community offering,” she added.

The Rove team is even more excited and determined than ever to cater to the diverse needs of visitors from all over the world as the one and only hotel destination inside Expo 2020.

“This exciting hotel will no doubt boost the already huge appeal of such a historical and major event for the UAE, and offer Expo 2020 visitors a new and innovative type of hospitality option at the heart of the Expo site,” said Mr. Ahmad Thani Rashed Al Matrooshi, Board Director of Rove Hotels LLC.

