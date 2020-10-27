Ritual of the Night’ is coming to mobile

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Castlevania inspired game that’s now heading to mobile. This side-scrolling RPG is being developed by NetEase Games and ArtPlay for iOS and Android.
This mobile port offers everything available on the console version as well as downloadable content. There are also improvements for the mobile version, such as a redesigned user interface and icons that are easier to see on smaller screens. They also made some changes to enable Ritual of the Night to work with on-screen touch controls.
NetEase and ArtPlay haven’t yet revealed the release window or the upcoming game’s price, but we know that it’ll be available globally.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night launched in June of 2019 and is considered the spiritual successor of the Castlevania series.