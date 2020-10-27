Reddit will pay U.S. employees the same wherever they work

Reddit will give employees, with some exceptions, the flexibility to work outside of offices going forward, the company said Tuesday in,nbsp;a blog post.

U.S. employees will now be paid the same, based on high-cost locations like NY or San Francisco, whether they work from those places or not.

“Moving forward, teams and team members will have flexibility to explore where they work: in the office, remotely, or a combination of the two,” the post said.

For those who do come into the office, the spaces will be look different: Reddit said it’s “reimagining” its office space, without fixed desks and with “neighborhoods” for teams to work together. The newly flexible approach will help Reddit bring in top talent without concerns about relocations, increase workers’ engagement and make their office space more efficient.

Several,nbsp;tech firms, including Facebook and Slack, have said during the pandemic that their workers are free to relocate and work remotely going forward, but they will be paid based on where they live. Stripe Inc. said that it would pay employees who relocate from the Bay Area or New York a one-time bonus of $20,000 – but they’d also get a pay cut of as much as 10%. Brex, a fintech company based in San Francisco, has also outlined salary reductions for employees who move out of the Bay Area and New York to places like Austin, Texas or Utah.

“We will not be afraid to continuously adapt and evolve our workforce philosophies, programs, and processes,” Reddit’s post stated.

